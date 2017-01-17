Zaira Wasim, you’re a role model to kids: Aamir Khan supports Dangal co-star

Zaira Wasim, who played young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal posted an ‘apology’ letter yesterday in which she said that she isn’t any role model for the Kashmiri youths. She later deleted the post. Now, Khan has reacted to her deleted post, and has extended support to her 16-year-old Dangal co-star.

Aamir took to Facebook to express his support. He wrote, “I have read Zaira’s statement, and I can understand and imagine what led her to make that statement. Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented, hardworking, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You certainly are a role model for me! May god bless you. Love. Aamir.”

He also appealed to everyone to “leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16 year old girl trying her best to deal with life.”

Zaira triggered a debate on Monday with a cryptic post that she called an “open confession/apology” after she met Jammu And Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah came to Zaira’s defence. He tweeted that a “16 year old should not be forced to apologise for allegedly meeting @mehboobamufti”.

A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!! https://t.co/MFz3ZKykV1 — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

Based on the Phogat sisters of Haryana, Dangal has broken all previous records at the box office, making more than Rs 300 crore. Her character as young Geeta has been appreciated by cineastes and critics alike. Geeta Phogat was the first woman wrestler from India to have won gold in the 55kg freestyle category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Aamir plays wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his two daughters.