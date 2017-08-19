HT-Nielsen Top 10 list: Amish’s Sita leads, Ravinder Singh new entrant on fiction list

While Amish Tripathi’s Sita’s is back to the number one spot on the HT-Nielsen best-seller list for fiction, Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl has climbed to the second position, followed by Durjoy Datta’s The Boy Who Loved and Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness. Ravinder Singh’s This Love That Feels Right and Amish’s The Oath of the Vayuputras are new entrants to the fiction list for this week.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Sita: The Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta

Durjoy Datta The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho Scion of Ikshvaku, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi This is Not Your Story, Savi Sharma

Savi Sharma This Love That Feels Right, Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh The Oath of the Vayuputras, Amish Tripathi Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles Three Thousand Stiches: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives, Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru

Sadhguru Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy

Dr Joseph Murphy Wings of Fire: An Autobiography, Arun Tiwari and APJ Abdul Kalam

Arun Tiwari and APJ Abdul Kalam Pregnancy Notes: Before, During and After, Rujuta Diwekar

Rujuta Diwekar The Secret, Rhonda Byrne

Rhonda Byrne Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert T Kiyosaki

Robert T Kiyosaki Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind, Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna

In the nonfiction category, Sudha Murty’s new book Three Thousand Stitches: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives has moved up to the top spot. Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering is at number two, and Think and Grow Rich by Napolean Hill at number three. Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, which held the first position for many weeks, is now at number four, followed by APJ Abdul Kalam’s autobiography Wings of Fire.

Not much has changed in the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child rules the list, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is at number two, followed by Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories and Jeff Kinney’s latest Wimpy Kid offering, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down. Another Potter book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is at number five.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult and Educational Titles- International Publisher Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, JK Rowling with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany

JK Rowling with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling

JK Rowling Grandma’s Bag of Stories, Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down, Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, JK Rowling Top-5 Children, Young Adult and Educational Titles- Indian Publisher Timeless Tales from Panchatantra, Traditional

Traditional The Best of Tenali Raman, Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The line-up in the best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing category remains the same, only the positions have changed from last week. Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at top, Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman at number two, followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children, his book The Blue Umbrella and The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more