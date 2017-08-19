HT-Nielsen Top 10 list: Amish’s Sita leads, Ravinder Singh new entrant on fiction list
While Amish Tripathi’s Sita’s is back to the number one spot on the HT-Nielsen best-seller list for fiction, Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl has climbed to the second position, followed by Durjoy Datta’s The Boy Who Loved and Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness. Ravinder Singh’s This Love That Feels Right and Amish’s The Oath of the Vayuputras are new entrants to the fiction list for this week.
- Sita: The Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- Scion of Ikshvaku, Amish Tripathi
- The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi
- This is Not Your Story, Savi Sharma
- This Love That Feels Right, Ravinder Singh
- The Oath of the Vayuputras, Amish Tripathi
- Three Thousand Stiches: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives, Sudha Murty
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru
- Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill
- The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy
- Wings of Fire: An Autobiography, Arun Tiwari and APJ Abdul Kalam
- Pregnancy Notes: Before, During and After, Rujuta Diwekar
- The Secret, Rhonda Byrne
- Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert T Kiyosaki
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind, Yuval Noah Harari
- Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna
In the nonfiction category, Sudha Murty’s new book Three Thousand Stitches: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives has moved up to the top spot. Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering is at number two, and Think and Grow Rich by Napolean Hill at number three. Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, which held the first position for many weeks, is now at number four, followed by APJ Abdul Kalam’s autobiography Wings of Fire.
Not much has changed in the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child rules the list, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is at number two, followed by Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories and Jeff Kinney’s latest Wimpy Kid offering, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down. Another Potter book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is at number five.
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, JK Rowling with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling
- Grandma’s Bag of Stories, Sudha Murty
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down, Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, JK Rowling
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra, Traditional
- The Best of Tenali Raman, Rungeen Singh
- Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond
- The Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond
- The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
The line-up in the best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing category remains the same, only the positions have changed from last week. Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at top, Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman at number two, followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children, his book The Blue Umbrella and The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
