Poet Anwar Jalalpuri, who translated Gita into Urdu, dies of stroke at 70

Famous poet Anwar Jalalpuri, who translated Bhagwat Gita and Gitanjali into Urdu, died in Lucknow on January 2 at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University.

His son, Shahkar, said the 70-year-old, who had suffered a stroke on December 28, passed away at 9.15 am.

“On December 28, my father went for a bath but didn’t come out for long. When we broke open the door, we found him lying unconscious. He was admitted to KGMU,” he said.

The last rites of the poet will be held on January 3 in his native village of Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district.

Jalalpuri is survived by his wife and three sons.

Some of his important literary works include Rahrau se Rahnuma Tak, translations of Gitanjali and Bhagwat Gita to Urdu, and he also wrote dialogues for TV serial Akbar the Great.

