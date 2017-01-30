 RBI removes restrictions on cash withdrawals from ATMs, current accounts from February 1 | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

RBI removes restrictions on cash withdrawals from ATMs, current accounts from February 1

business Updated: Jan 30, 2017 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cash withdrawal

The move came nearly three months after the government withdrew Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, triggering a nationwide cash crunch that forced the central bank to clamp daily and weekly limits on withdrawals.(Reuters File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India announced on Monday lifting of restrictions on daily withdrawal of money from ATMs and from current accounts but the weekly limit of Rs 24,000 on savings bank accounts will continue.

The move came nearly three months after the government withdrew Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, triggering a nationwide cash crunch that forced the central bank to clamp daily and weekly limits on withdrawals.

The RBI said limits on current, cash credit accounts and overdraft accounts stood withdrawn but a removal on savings accounts cap would be considered in the “near future”.

The central bank and the election commission are locked in a face-off over the relaxation of cash withdrawal limits for candidates fighting the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The poll panel wants the limits to go but the RBI has refused any leeway.

tags

more from business

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you