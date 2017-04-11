 Tata Power, Adani Power slump as Supreme Court sets aside tribunal order | business-news | Hindustan Times
Tata Power, Adani Power slump as Supreme Court sets aside tribunal order

business Updated: Apr 11, 2017 13:04 IST
Reuters
Tata

Shares of Tata Power reversed early gains to fall as much as 6.78%, while Adani Power slumped up to 20% after the Supreme Court order. (HT file photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, sending down shares of both companies.

Shares of Tata Power reversed early gains to fall as much as 6.78%, while Adani Power slumped up to 20% to its lowest since February 21.

The tribunal, in April last year, had said the two companies needed to be compensated as the change in Indonesian laws on coal export prices were outside the control of these companies.

