UB Pravin Rao takes over as Infosys interim-managing director, CEO after Sikka

UB Pravin Rao was appointed the interim-managing director and chief executive by Infosys Ltd after Vishal Sikka abruptly resigned from his post at India’s second largest software exporter on Friday.

Rao is the chief operating officer of Infosys and responsible for the entire portfolio of the company’s offerings. He oversees the key functions of global sales, global delivery, and business enabling functions.

He drives and oversees the continuous renewal of key processes, systems, and policies across the company in client relationship management, sales effectiveness, delivery excellence, quality, talent management and leadership development.

Rao is also the chairperson of Infosys BPO.

He joined Infosys in 1986 and has held a number of senior leadership roles including head of infrastructure management services, delivery head for Europe, and head of retail, consumer packaged goods, logistics and life sciences.

Rao, who has over 30 years of experience, holds a degree in electrical engineering from Bangalore University.

He is also a member of the national council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the executive council of National Association of Software and Services Companies or Nasscom.