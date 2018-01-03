Fund crunch forces Nepal team into an arduous journey to Blind Cricket World Cup

Cricketers lead a lavish life style and are treated like celebrities in the Indian subcontinent. However, the same is not true for blind cricketers from the region.

In neighbouring Nepal, blind cricketers even don’t have enough money to travel by air. On Tuesday, the Nepalese blind cricket team left for Pakistan to take part in the upcoming Blind Cricket World Cup by road.

With Cricket Association of Blind, Nepal, not having enough money to arrange flight tickets for the team members, cricketers will travel by train and bus over the next couple of days before reaching Pakistan.

Pakistan and Dubai are jointly hosting the fifth edition of Blind Cricket World Cup beginning on January 7. The 15-day event concludes on January 21.

The Nepal national blind cricket team will travel to Pakistan by bus and train due to a lack of funds to take part in the Blind Cricket World Cup #Cricket

Nepal will face Bangladesh in their opening match on January 8 before taking on defending champions India next day.

Kirtan Shrestha Duwal is the captain of the Nepal side while, while Bikram Bahadur Rana is the vice-captain.

This is the first time that a Nepal side is taking part in Blind Cricket World Cup. Earlier, they had participated in the Twenty20 Blind World Cup.