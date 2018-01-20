17 killed as fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Bawana, rescue ops on

At least 17 people were killed after a fire broke out at a crackers factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area on Saturday evening.

At least half a dozen people were still trapped inside the factory and rescue operations are still on.

Fifteen fire tenders doused the blaze within two hours.

Chief fire officer Atul Garg said that the fire control room was informed about the blaze at 6:20 pm. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. Fire officials, however, suspected that a short-circuit could have led to the blaze.

“Our firemen reported that the fire was in a cracker factory at the basement, ground, and first floors. The fire was of category four that means it was not a big fire. However, explosions did took place inside the factory that resulted in the casualties,” said Garg.

Delhi Police officials said people who were trapped inside the factory died of burn injuries and asphyxiation. Property worth several lakh rupees was also gutted in the blaze.

“Initially, four badly charred bodies were taken out of the factory. During the rescue operation, five more bodies were found. The bodies were taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in ambulances,” said Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini district), adding the rescue operations were on.

Around 9.30 pm, eight more bodies were taken out from the factory by the rescue team members. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. “We are trying to establish the cause of the fire,” said Gupta.

Delhi industries minister Satyendar Jain has ordered an enquiry into the case. “Learnt about a serious fire incident in a private factory at Bawana. Several casualties. Monitoring the situation. Have ordered an enquiry,” Jain tweeted.