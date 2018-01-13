BMW mows down homeless man in Delhi, 18-year-old student booked for rash driving

A speeding BMW car, driven by an 18-year-old Delhi University student, mowed down a homeless man near Kirori Mal College in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused driver has been identified as Abhinav Sahni, a first-year BCom student of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. “The accused is a resident of west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh and was driving his father’s BMW X1 when the accident happened. His father is a businessman,” said Jatin Narwal, deputy commissioner of police (north).

“The man killed in the accident was Shiv Nath, a homeless person who was in his late 40s. A mobile phone in his possession helped police identify him,” said the DCP.

Nath was crossing the road in front of a Hanuman temple on the Kirori Mal College Road around 1.15pm on Wednesday when he was hit by the car.

“Nath was flung several feet in the air before he landed on the road. He died before he could be brought to a hospital. The car driver did not stop after the accident to check on the victim,” said DCP Narwal.

Car part helped nail accused

When police began the probe, they had no eyewitnesses. “But, a small iron rod that was part of the car’s bonnet had broken due to the impact of the hit. The investigators found the broken piece at the accident spot and found a number marked on it,” said Narwal.

Meanwhile, police also found CCTV footage of the stretch that indicated that it was a red BMW X1. “But the registration number plate was not captured by the camera. So, we contacted the car company and sought their help in identifying the car. They used the number on the broken rod to give us the engine and chassis number of the car,” said the DCP. The registration number turned out to be a VIP number, 0001.

Thereafter, it took the investigators little time to land at Abhinav’s home in Punjabi Bagh. They booked him for causing death by negligence and rash driving, and arrested him.

“Abhinav claimed that he was returning home from college when the accident happened. He was accompanied by two friends,” said an investigator on condition of anonymity, as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

“The interaction with Abhinav’s family suggested that he had concealed the accident from his parents. He told us that he panicked after the accident and decided to drive ahead. He couldn’t apply the brakes on time on spotting the man on the road,” said the investigator, quoting the interaction with Abhinav.