Delhi air pollution spikes again, no respite in sight; United Airlines suspends flights

Air pollution in New Delhi worsened again on Sunday and officials warned of little relief in sight from the smog, which has even caused one airline to cancel flights to the world’s most polluted capital.

The US embassy website showed on Sunday levels of the smallest and most harmful airborne pollutants reached 676, about 27 times the World Health Organization’s safe maximum, after falling slightly late last week.

Doctors say microscopic particles known as PM2.5 -- which spiked at over 1,000 on Wednesday in Delhi -- can penetrate deep into the lungs, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management that had briefly fallen below emergency levels on Saturday recorded PM2.5 and PM10 concentration at 478 and 713 micrograms per cubic metre by afternoon. The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100.

The air quality index of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had a score of 460, as against Saturday’s 403. The most dominant pollutants were PM 2.5 and CO, according to the CPCB air bulletin.

The PM2.5 reading of the Centre-run SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) was also above 400, which is in the severe category. Visibility came down below 100 metres at many places.

The CPCB’s air lab chief, Dipankar Saha, said the haze was basically a mixture of dust and moisture. Formation of a thick cloud cover also resulted in the spike in moisture and drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures, he said.

The filthy air, with little wind to disperse it, partly stems from the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble in Punjab and Haryana. The level of dangerous pollutants in the air has soared.

Delhi authorities have halted all construction, shut brick kilns and banned lorries from entering the city but pollution levels have remained stubbornly high, hovering around hazardous levels for six days in the city and other parts of north India.

An effort to restrict private cars collapsed on Saturday after India’s top environmental court objected to exemptions for women, VIPs and motorcycles. The city government will appeal the decision on Monday.

Doctors have declared a public health emergency and more than 30,000 schools across northern India have closed, though classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.

Air quality typically worsens before the onset of winter as cooler air traps pollutants near the ground and prevents them from dispersing into the atmosphere, a phenomenon known as inversion.

The meteorological department said on Sunday more foggy weather was expected in coming days, and rain forecast for Wednesday would do little to clear the skies.

“It may help subside the smog a little. But it will be light rain, drizzle, not heavy showers. So, maybe it might not help that much,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, additional director general of meteorology, told AFP.

United Airlines has suspended all flights to Delhi from Newark until Monday due to the air quality and was offering alternatives to passengers booked on the route to India, the US airline said on its website.

Some hospitals in Delhi are reporting patient numbers have more than tripled since a dense layer of smog settled over the city of 20 million last week, with people complaining of burning sensation in their eyes and heaviness in breathing.

Temporary measures to curb pollution have so far had little effect.