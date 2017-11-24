Delhi road rage: Biker shot at after he ‘brushed past another vehicle’ in Okhla, FIR filed

In an alleged case of road age, a 47-year-old man on motorcycle was injured after being shot at by another two-wheeler rider near Okhla on Thursday night. The accused, police said, opened fire as the victim’s two-wheeler had brushed past his bike.

The injured, identified as Mohammad Zaki, was hit by the bullet in his thigh and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said. Police was informed about the incident near Okhla Sabzi Mandi through a PCR call at 9.50pm on Thursday.

Police have booked the accused for attempt to murder (Section 307-IPC) at Amar Colony police station.

“An FIR has been registered in the case. We have rounded up two suspects and are interrogating them,” police said.

On November 10, a 24-year-old law student was killed in an incident of road rage when a scuffle broke out between him and a security guard in Burari. On September 19, a motorcycle-borne man died after being hit with by car after he objected to smoking in front of them near Safdarganj hospital.