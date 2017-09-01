Delhi: Mystery road on Yamuna razed by DDA after HT report, role of sand mafia suspected

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) rushed a team of officials to the Yamuna on Friday and dismantled a road that sprang up mysteriously over it, threatening to disrupt its flow and ecology.

Hindustan Times had reported that the road, connecting the eastern bank of Yamuna to a riverine island, had been constructed without the authorities’ knowledge. The report was first published on HT website on Thursday and carried in the newspaper on Friday.

DDA officials suspect the road, laid out using construction waste, was being used for illegal sand mining.

A 12-member team of DDA visited the spot on the eastern bank of the Yamuna on Friday morning and pulled it apart.

The road made of debris that connected the eastern bank of Yamuna with a riverine island. (Sushil Kumar/HT Photo)

A poplane machine will be employed later to remove the debris deposited on the river bed.

Following inspection, which revealed a 10x12 feet on the island, authorities have also decided to lodge a complaint against illegal sand mining.

Partly visible from the elevated Metro rail between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations, the 3m-wide lane was built with soil, concrete and plastic debris and strategically placed right under the Blue Line track to avoid attention.

Villagers regularly use the road to take their cattle to the island for grazing in the island, which was formed due to years of deposition of rocks and sand in the region. The river splits into two channels at the island and unites further downstream.

That the road was been freshly built is evident from the materials that have been used. Fresh soil and concrete have been dumped just two months ago to raise the height of the road, claimed one villager. Tyre marks of some vehicles were also present on the ground where the road takes off from the bank.

Ecologists have raised an alarm, saying the road would block the flow of the river and ecological activities like silt transportation, groundwater recharge and revival of subsoil bacteria would be affected.