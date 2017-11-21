Shootout near Delhi’s Dwarka Mor metro station, five men held with weapons

A joint team of Delhi Police and Punjab Police recovered a large cache of weapons from five people arrested from a house near Dwarka Mor metro station in southwest Delhi after a brief shootout on Tuesday.

The operation against the suspected criminals was initiated by Punjab Police who approached their counterparts in Delhi on Tuesday morning. The local district police assisted them in the operation.

No one was injured in the firing even though the shootout happened in a residential area, said DCP (southwest) Shibesh Singh. At least 13 firearms and around 100 cartridges were allegedly recovered from the accused. “The suspects were wanted by Punjab Police for murder, attempt to murder and carjacking,” said Singh.

The officer said the suspects were hiding on the second floor of a building, which has offices on the ground floor and flats on the upper floors. “A property dealer had got them a flat on rent. We are probing his role,” said the officer.

Though five people have been caught, the police are still combing the area to look for one or more men who might have escaped. More details in the case are awaited.