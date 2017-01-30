 Amulya Patnaik appointed new Delhi Police commissioner | delhi | Hindustan Times
Amulya Patnaik appointed new Delhi Police commissioner

delhi Updated: Jan 30, 2017 16:37 IST
Rajesh Ahuja
New Delhi
Amulya Patnaik

Amulya Patnaik has been appointed the new Delhi Police commissioner.(HT File Photo)

Amulya Patnaik, a 1985 batch IPS officer of UT cadre, has been appointed the new Delhi Police commissioner.

Patnaik will retire in January, 2020. If not transferred to any other post, he might get three years as the Delhi police chief.

Patnaik was serving as special commissioner (administration), a post considered next to the commissioner in seniority, in the Delhi Police.

Patnaik succeeds Alok Verma, who has been made the CBI chief.

Verma is yet to take charge as the director of the CBI.

