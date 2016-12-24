Mercedes murder: Friend accused of shooting dead Najafgarh teen arrested

Shubham Gupta, a class 12 dropout, was arrested on Friday on the charge of shooting dead friend Simran in a Mercedes outside her home in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh two days ago.

He was hiding at a relative’s home in south Delhi after killing the 17-year-old girl, whom he suspected of two-timing him, police said.

According to police sources, Gupta owned up to the crime, saying he was angry when she failed to explain why she was receiving repeated calls from her friend, indentified as Nitin.

It could be a case of unrequited love and the young man felt betrayed and jealous, the sources said.

Gupta and Simran had gone to a mall in Rajouri Garden for lunch and was later joined by a common friend, Yogesh, at a coffee shop. All along Nitin — another young man wooing the teenager — was calling her repeatedly.

“He said Simran was receiving calls throughout their journey in Yogesh’s Merc to Najafgarh. That annoyed him. When he demanded to know the caller, Simran dodged the question at first and then told him that Nitin was a friend from her colony,” an officer said.

He felt more annoyed when he found out from Simran that her mother had called Nitin to enquire about her daughter’s whereabouts.

“It gave the impression that her Simran’s mother trusted Nitin. Gupta couldn’t understand why Simran bluffed Nitin and hid the fact that she was with him. Then again, Simran had never cared to introduce Gupta to her family. That irked him further … he felt cheated,” the officer said.

Overcome by rage, Gupta pulled out a pistol that belonged to Yogesh and shot her.

Simran had apparently met Gupta three months ago through a common friend.

Gupta’s mobile phone, which is currently with police, has photographs and videos of the duo, some taken just minutes before her death.

DCP southwest Surender Kumar said the suspect would be questioned by a team of officers.