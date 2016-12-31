Recruitment and promotion of teachers at DU to start soon

Delhi University will soon start the teachers’ appointment and promotion process soon with the Executive Council, the highest decision making body of the university, adopting a UGC amendment on the matter.

“The EC adopted the UGC amendment on teachers’ appointment and promotion. It will now become part of the university ordinances. This paves way for the university to start hiring in departments and colleges,” said DU registrar Tarun Das.

Das said the university has formed a recruitment and promotion committee consisting of senior teachers from various departments. “The screening process will be facilitated by this committee,” he said.

The new selection process for assistant professor gives 50% weightage to academic & research performance, 30% to assessment of domain knowledge & teaching skills/experience and 20% to interview performance, said Abha Dev Habib, an EC member.

“The earlier scheme had 100% for the interview. We welcome the change, however, there should be an objective criteria for determining the 50%, which should be evolved by each department and adopted by the faculties to reduce arbitrariness,” she said and added that she dissented on the issue.

The meeting comes a week after the Delhi high court ordered the university to immediately fill vacant positions.

The academic council (AC) and EC are statutory bodies of the university and ratify its policies. Appointments and promotions have been a long-standing demand of both permanent and ad-hoc teachers in DU colleges and departments.

The appointment and promotion process is part of the University Grants Commission’s 3rd and 4th amendment. After protests, the committee was expanded in DU and teachers had put forward their recommendations.

After the EC’s nod, the university will begin the selection process to fill 600 vacant posts in the departments and 3,500 in its colleges.

It is after a decade that the university will begin the appointment and promotion process.