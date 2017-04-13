South Delhi Municipal Corporation to launch mobile app to monitor vector-borne diseases

With vector-borne diseases striking early this year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will soon launch an application for better monitoring of the disease.

The application, which in the completion stage, will have a feature to mark every household visited by domestic breeding checkers (DBCs). It will have sub-sections through which the DBCs can mark the number of times they have visited a house, areas where breeding was found, challans issued and steps taken to control it.

A senior official said, “There are cases when DBCs are not allowed to enter households but the corporation is later blamed for the spread of diseases. In such cases, the DBCs will have the advantage to mark it in the application and we will have specific date when our workers are not allowed to enter.”

At least 79 cases of chikungunya were reported in Delhi this year even though the season of the vector-borne diseases had ended in December. Twenty-four cases of dengue were reported in the last three months, according to a municipal report released on Monday.

The application can mark every house using a ‘geotag’ feature on internet. It will have the facility to fill details such as phone numbers, the name of the owner and number of floors in a house.

The application, to be launched in the first week of next month, will be initially for use by the corporation’s health department staff. Later it will be open for public use.

“Once opened for public, we will be able to add other facilities like people can click a photo of areas where breeding is happening and post it on our application along with the address. We will ensure it gets cleaned,” she said.

As many as 4,431 cases of dengue were reported till the end of 2016, according to the report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation which tabulates the data on behalf of all municipal corporations in the city.

Out of the 79 chikungunya cases reported till April 8, eight of these were recorded in April, while 34 were diagnosed in March. Twenty cases were detected in January and 13 in February.

Six cases of dengue were reported in January, four in February, 11 in March and three in April.

The application will also help the corporation keep a check on DBC workers who do not visit the houses, she said.