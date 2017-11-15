IIMC honours author Amish Tripathi, other celebrity alumni

Kolkata Indian Institute of Management Calcutta celebrated its 57th Foundation Day on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the distinguished alumnus awards - the highest award of the institute to honour the alumni who have achieved exemplary success in their fields - were conferred on a number of achievers.

The recipients included author Amish Tripathi, Federal Bank MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan, Bharti Airtel- India and South Asia MD and CEO Gopal Vittal.

Ajay K Kohli, professor of marketing, Scheller College of Business, Georgia Institute of Technology, was also a recipient of the award.

The awardees shared their journey of success of graduating from the premier institute.

On September 23, IIM-C had conferred the distinguished alumnus award to Ajit Balakrishnan, the chairman and CEO of Rediff.com, who was also present at the programme.

On the occasion, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, BoG chairman, IIM Calcutta, said the insitute was the nodal agency for nation building and creating future leaders.

Chief guest Ajit Balakrishnanan also delivered a lecture on Preparing management schools for the information age.