Lohri 2018: Tips and tricks to look your festive best

Lohri is one of the biggest festivals of North India. The harvest festival is celebrated with rewaris, gazzak, dhol and nagadas. If you are wondering how to dress up for this occasion, here are some pointers from fashion designer Prarena Grover:

Style tips for women

* Go desi: Get into your desi avatar with bright and embellished traditional kurtis, paired with contrasting shades of salwars.

* Ethnic jackets and blazers: Ethnic jackets in silk or tussar with heavy embroidery like phulkari work or patch work are a good option. You can team them up with a pair of cigarette pants.

Flaunt some fancy juttis or chappals in multiple colours. (Shutterstock)

* Juttis and chappals: Flaunt some fancy juttis or chappals. Since they are available in multiple colours, you can choose the ones that match your dress perfectly.

* Select attractive potlis: To complete the look, opt for a potli bag made of brocade, silk or tissue.

Style tips for men:

* Men can wear sleeveless khadi or Nehru jackets over kurtas for a nice add-on to the overall look.

* You can experiment with floral printed kurtas and dhoti with jodhpuri jacket that has become a favourite these days.

* If you want to avoid a desi look, wear a kimono style suit and team it with a nice printed turban.

* Leather sandals and kolhapuri chappals or juttis are good footwear options.

