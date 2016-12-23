Step up your style game: Ethnic wear trends to watch out for in 2017

Ethnic wear will get a makeover in the coming season with slit kurtas, capes and asymmetric hemlines making for a flattering trend, says an expert.

Pankaj Anand, director at Sabhyata, an ethnic clothing brand, lists the top trends that you should watch out for in 2017:

* Slits

Extended slits are all set to make ethnic wear newer and modern. Adding to this, chic designs merged with the bold slits are taking fashion one step further. Slit kurta is a bold choice for women and is the right combination of modern, edgy, regal and traditional fashion.

Slit Kurtis incorporating geometric patterns are much in vogue. You can give these a contemporary twist by teaming them up with bottoms such as trousers, a pair of jeans palazzos and even with churidars and leggings.

* Capes

This style is now making its way in Indian ethnic fashion. Easy to wear, Capes can be embraced by every body type. Opt for a simple kurti and a fancy cape to clad in an uber cool indo-ethnic look.

* Asymmetric hem: Asymmetric patterns with distinctive cuts have recently become a personal favourite of designers with more and more upcoming artists embracing this style in their new collections. You can team asymmetric kurtis with Patiala, leggings and palazzos for some trendy style.

* High neck and collar

Kurtis with high neck and collar add a formal touch to the attire. You can flaunt this gorgeous style at corporate meetings, conferences as well as at casual gatherings.

If you desire for unconventional appeal you can try out high neck kurti with retro prints, hardcore geometrical influences and rough edged silhouettes and make heads turn.

* Light fabrics

Fabrics play a crucial role to define trends in ethnic fashion. With extensive amalgamation of modern silhouettes with the traditional handloom, feminine designs along with light fabrics will be on trend this year. You can expect cotton, chiffon and silk with captivating patterns and playful prints.

