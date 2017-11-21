Skincare myths busted: Here’s all you need to know about looking after your skin

Don’t self-judge your skin and arrive at your own skin diagnosis, say experts who suggest using a sunscreen is a must even if you don’t spend most of your day outdoors. Here are some other essential skincare facts and some myths:

FACT: Oily skin too needs moisturising

Many people think that oily skin doesn’t require moisturising. However, every skin type needs a moisturiser. Whenever you cleanse your skin, you strip it of its natural moisture, which might trigger excessive oil production in oily skin. That can lead to additional breakouts and scarring. To avoid the dreaded shine, a light water-based, oil-free moisturiser would work best.

FACT: Sunscreen is a must even in cloudy weather

Even on a cloudy day, UV radiation from the sun penetrates into your skin. So make sure you use sunscreen every day, and reapply after every two hours especially, after swimming or sweating. Don’t fall prey to the myth that just because you are wearing make-up with an SPF, you are protected. Make sure you use sunscreen in addition to your make-up.

Before stepping out, make sure you use sunscreen in addition to your make-up. (Shutterstock)

MYTH: The harder you scrub or exfoliate, the better

This is one of the most common myth we hear for oily skin and skin with acne. Cleansing too often, using too much pressure, or over-exfoliating your skin can actually make the problem worse.

FACT: If the label reads natural, it is not necessary that its organic

The process of organic certification is a long process which takes many years and is greatly regulated. Unfortunately, the use of the word organic alone does not ensure that the product is certified organic. A product that carries ecocert, onecert and nature certified label entails that the product has been qualified and certified as having organic ingredients.

Cleansing too often, using too much pressure, or over-exfoliating your skin can actually make your skin problem. (Shutterstock)

FACT: Deep penetration massage is important.

It will effectively remove the free radicals and daily pollutants that rest in the open pores within the skin. Apply and gently massage some clarifying gel wash onto the skin daily every morning. This will help increase the blood circulation on your face and if done routinely, can reverse the slightest signs of skin-ageing.

MYTH: Skincare products need to have preservatives to be safe

Preservatives are added to prevent the growth of bacteria, yeast and fungus when water is part of the ingredient list. While preservatives are safer than bacteria, if your skin care product does not contain a water-based product then there is no need for preservatives. Read the description before you start using a product.

FACT: Layering is important.

Use fluid-based serums. Due to the light texture of the fluid serums, the product is able to administer a more potent dose of say vitamin C or minerals into the skin, which is able to be absorbed better by the skin in the deeper derma layers.

– Inputs from Priti Singh, global skin expert, O3+ and Shaivya Gupta, research and development manager at Organic Harvest.

