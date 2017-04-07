Carlos Soler gives Valencia C.F. 3-2 win over RC Celta Vigo in Spanish La Liga

Carlos Soler scored with a brilliant lob in the 86th minute for Valencia C.F. to beat Celta Vigo 3-2 in the Spanish La Liga on Thursday.

Soler received a pass outside the area and quickly flicked the ball over goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez, securing Valencia its second consecutive win at home.

Soler’s goal came only six minutes after Celta forward Iago Aspas equalized by converting a penalty kick.

Carlos Soler with an incredible goal for Valencia earlier against Celta Vigo pic.twitter.com/ZpwaBD8JvY — Cobham Blues (@cobhamblues) April 6, 2017

Celta opened the scoring with a header by Gustavo Cabral following a free kick cross by Daniel Wass, but Dani Parejo equalized from close range in the 38th after a play that started with a back-heel pass by striker Simone Zaza.

Munir El Haddadi put Valencia ahead for the first time with a shot from inside the area in the 67th.

Valencia has won five of its last six games at Mestalla Stadium, with the only setback a 1-1 draw against Sporting Gijon three rounds ago.

The result left Valencia 12th in the standings.

Celta was 10th. It has a game in hand, against league leader Real Madrid.

EIBAR BEAT LAS PALMAS

Eibar moved closer to the fight for the Europa League spots.

The hosts got on the board through Bebe early, added to the lead with an own goal by Aythami Artiles in the 24th and secured the victory through Adrian Gonzalez in the 66th after Mauricio Lemos netted for Las Palmas with a superb free kick shot.

Eibar remained eighth in the 20-team standings, but its gap to seventh-placed Real Sociedad was only one point.

The fifth- and sixth-place teams are secured in the Europa League next season, while the seventh-place team will advance if Barcelona beats Alaves in the Copa del Rey final in May.

Las Palmas, sitting 12th in the standings, hasn’t won an away game since the first round.