Gurgaon: Husband and in-laws booked for dowry after Pataudi woman’s death

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned by her in-laws at Daulatabad village in Pataudi on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Monika.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint against her in-laws accusing them of harassing her for dowry. The police booked her in-laws and a warrant has been issued against her husband who is absconding.

The victim’s bother Sonu, son of Hansraj, a resident of Kishan Nagar in Rewari, said in his complaint to the police that his sister married Manoj Kumar six years ago and the couple has a three-year-old daughter.

Sonu also mentioned that over the last three years, Monika was harassed by her in-laws for dowry. The victim was allegedly beaten up by her in-laws, the police said.

Sonu had alleged that on Saturday, Monika’s in-laws had informed him over phone that the victim had consumed poison and died, police said.

The victim’s in-laws and husband were booked under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 302 (grievous hurt), 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused continues to be at large.

“We have arrested Naresh Devi and Ram Kishan, the deceased’s in-laws. A search operation has been launched for Manoj Kumar, her husband. This is a sensitive case and we are doing all we can to ensure justice for the victim’s family,” inspector Suresh Singh, station house officer, Pataudi, said.