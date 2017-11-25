Talwars’ lawyer set to defend juvenile in Ryan murder case

The father of a teen accused of murdering an eight-year-old schoolmate at Gurgaon’s Ryan International School has hired the lawyer who successfully defended dentist-couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder trial of their daughter, Aarushi.

Lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir confirmed on Friday that he will defend the Ryan murder suspect, a Class 11 student of the school.

“Preliminary discussions have taken place with the father of the juvenile accused. Once the terms and conditions are formally finalised, I will be defending the boy,” he said.

The Ryan murder this September has drawn parallels with the 2008 killing of 14-year-old Aarushi because of the twists and turns in both cases.

Gurgaon police arrested a school bus conductor on September 8 after Pradhyumn Thakur, a Class 2 student, was found dead with his throat slit outside a washroom on the campus.

But the boy’s father was not convinced with the police investigation and demanded a CBI probe, which was ordered later. The CBI arrested a Class 11 student on November 7, accusing him of murdering his junior to delay a scheduled school examination and a parent-teacher meeting.

In the Aarushi case, Uttar Pradesh police accused Rajesh Talwar of killing his daughter in a fit of rage and arrested him.

But the CBI, which took over the investigation, implicated three domestic helps of the Noida-based Talwars and their friends initially. When doubts were raised about their role, the agency took the police line and accused the parents.

Though a trial judge in Ghaziabad convicted Talwar, the Allahabad high court this October overturned the verdict and acquitted him. Lawyer Mir underscored the investigators’ about-turn and lack of prosecutable evidence.

The father of the Ryan suspect said Gurgaon police were treating his son as a witness, but the CBI accused him of murder.

“My son has been framed by CBI officers … I will try to save my son as he is innocent and will fight to get justice. I will take help of best lawyers in this case,” he said.

He said his son narrated the sequence of the events to the probation officer appointed by the juvenile justice board on November 13.

“If my son had killed a boy would he be able to behave normally. After all he is also a child. On the day of the murder, he attended his tuition classes that evening and was absolutely normal,” the father added.

According to another lawyer hired by the father, a team was being formed to defend the child.