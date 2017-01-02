Superfoods you should include in your daily diet for a healthy 2017

It’s that time of year again when we collectively resolve to drop those stubborn 10 pounds, quit smoking and eat healthy. If you want to get ahead on your health-related New Year’s resolutions, take notes from market research group Mintel’s list of some of the trendiest superfoods of 2016.

Turmeric

It’s widely known that turmeric is packed full of health properties like anti-inflammatory benefits. This year, the spice became a superfood ingredient added to foods like flavored almonds, chocolate milk and sports drinks, and was also touted as an aid for recovery following physical activity.

Moringa

A popular beauty product ingredient, the leaves of the moringa plant are chock-full of vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals which are touted as anti-aging ingredients. This year, the plant crossed over into the food world, notably in shakes and smoothies, where it was billed as a beauty food ingredient.

Ancient grains

Ancient grains like quinoa, amaranth, millet and teff became a popular food staple this year, making their way into both pasta and cereal.

Pulses

Pulses got a major PR boost after the UN declared 2016 the International Year of the Pulse. Like ancient grains, pulses such as chickpeas, navy beans and lentils will continue to be vaunted in 2017 for being low-fat and high-protein, as well as their high fiber content. Expect lentil chips to become an alternative to kale chips, which have long been a popular healthy alternative to potato chips.

Superseeds

This year, nutrient-dense seeds like sunflower, sesame, hemp and pumpkin seeds were blended to boost their superfood strength, and added to foods like energy bars and soups, claiming to do everything from fight fatigue and help with metabolism.

