Father-to-be Bradley Cooper ‘excited’ by baby scans

Actor Bradley Cooper is enjoying watching his unborn child grow. The American Sniper has been taking good care of his model partner Irina Shayk, reported E! online.

“Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her. They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can’t wait! Bradley has been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well,” a source said.

The 42-year-old actor and the model, 31, may also consider tying the knot soon.

“Engagement or marriage may happen under the radar because they are very private people.

“They see themselves spending their lives together and building a family with more than one child. They are in an extremely happy place between the two of them,” the source added.