 Father-to-be Bradley Cooper ‘excited’ by baby scans | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 28, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Father-to-be Bradley Cooper ‘excited’ by baby scans

hollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2017 11:01 IST
PTI
PTI
Los Angeles
Highlight Story

The 42-year-old actor and his model partner Irina Shayk may also consider tying the knot soon.(AP)

Actor Bradley Cooper is enjoying watching his unborn child grow. The American Sniper has been taking good care of his model partner Irina Shayk, reported E! online.

“Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her. They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can’t wait! Bradley has been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well,” a source said.

Read more

The 42-year-old actor and the model, 31, may also consider tying the knot soon.

“Engagement or marriage may happen under the radar because they are very private people.

“They see themselves spending their lives together and building a family with more than one child. They are in an extremely happy place between the two of them,” the source added.

tags

more from hollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you