Lion’s 8-year-old star Sunny Pawar says Nicole Kidman is like his own mom

Indian child actor Sunny Pawar says his Lion co-star Nicole Kidman was like a mother to him during the time they shot the critically-acclaimed movie.

The eight-year-old, who stars as adopted son Kidman’s son in Lion, said he also enjoyed a real-life bond with the Oscar-winning actor.

“She gave me a lot of love on the set, like she was my own mother. She’s very affectionate and very warm. Nicole always said that I’m a natural and I should always be a natural,” Daily Mail quoted Sunny as saying.

While they share a passion for acting, Sunny and Kidman learned they were also both fans of a particular sport popular in their respective home countries of India and Australia.

“I played cricket to bond with Nicole Kidman,” Sunny, who began shooting the film when he was just six years old.

He added: “And, of course, I’m much better than her!”

Nicole Kidman, Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel attend the 6th Annual AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

The Mumbai native, who thought he was only taking part in an acting workshop when he was being auditioned for his role alongside thousands of children, also gave the 49-year-old screen star ‘some small lessons’ in learning how to speak Hindi.

Lion also features Rooney Mara and British actor of Indian descent Dev Patel, besides Indian actors Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Priyanka Bose and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sunny Pawar, left, and Dev Patel at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. (AP)

Releasing in India on February 24, Lion has been shot in Kolkata as well as in Australia.

The Garth Davis-directorial revolves around a five-year-old Indian boy who gets lost on the streets of Kolkata, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia. And 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more