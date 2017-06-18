Tom Cruise and his fun attitude makes you feel like you’re a kid: Jake Johnson

Hollywood actor Jake Johnson says he never expected Hollywood star Tom Cruise to be as fun as he was while working in the movie “The Mummy”.

Actors Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis and director Alex Kurtzman unveil a 75-foot tall sarcophagus to promote The Mummy at the Hollywood and Highland gateway in Hollywood, California. (Reuters)

“I had read a lot about Tom Cruise and his methods - in terms of doing his own stunts and his intensity.

“I was really pleasantly surprised about how fun Tom was to work with and what an electric charge you get from him, and how much he loves movies and how much that actually rubs off. He makes you feel like you’re a kid again,” Johnson told Collider.com, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Follow @htshowbiz for more