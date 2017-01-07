Vin Diesel sings Happy Birthday for Deepika Padukone at xXx Mexico premiere

After wishing Deepika Padukone in an Instagram post, Vin Diesel also sang her the birthday song on Wednesday. The Hollywood actor was at the Mexico premiere of his upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Deepika and the rest of the film’s cast, where broke into the song and asked everyone to sing along.

The song may not have been very melodious, but it sure left Deepika smiling. At the end, she went across the stage and gave Vin a big hug. Watch the video here:

Vin also posted a birthday message on Instagram for Deepika with her pictures from the movie. “Happy birthday to a truly amazing soul. So talented, stunning and regal. Blessed to know you and call you a real friend,” he had written.

Happy birthday to a truly amazing soul. So talented, stunning and regal. Blessed to know you and call you a real friend. #xXxThursdays A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Diesel will visit India two days before the film’s release to promote it.

Director DJ Caruso also took to social media to wish Deepika. “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. You embody Lana Turner w/the grace of Audrey Hepburn and u can kick some ass too,” he wrote on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. You embody Lana Turner w/the grace of Audrey Hepburn and u can kick some ass too!https://t.co/nprLXlSI4k — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) January 5, 2017

Thanking all her fans and friends for their wishes, Deepika said, “Mexico City+ One of xXx promotions+ Its My Birthday= What A Truly Amazing Day. Thank you all so much for all the love and wishes.”

Mexico City+Day One of XxX Promotions+Its My Birthday=What A Truly Amazing Day! Thank You all so much for all the Love and Wishes...❤️ A video posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

xXx: Return of Xander Cage releases in India on January 13, a week before anywhere else. It also stars Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose.

