Wonder Woman becomes highest grossing superhero origin story ever in the US

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has emerged as the highest-grossing superhero original movie in the United States ever, according to Forbes magazine, making the Princess of Themyscira the ‘Queen’ of superhero origin.

The Patty Jenkins` directorial, which released on June 2, has made an estimated $ 404,008,376 million in the US, eclipsing the original Spider-Man’s long-held record of $ 403,706,375 million.

The film is the first female-directed, live-action movie to cross $ 400 million in the US and $ 800 million worldwide.

The original Spider Man movie, which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, held that top spot since 2002. The only movie that came close to it was last year’s Deadpool, which missed the mark by about USD 40 million.

Wonder Woman is not quite done yet as it is yet to release in Japan, on August 25, and can beat the worldwide box-office of Spider Man too, which stands at USD 821.7 million.

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins is in final talks to helm the sequel of Wonder Woman as the director is close to signing a record-breaking deal for the second part.