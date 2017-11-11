US, other diplomatic missions sound caution on air quality in New Delhi

With the US on top of the heap, many diplomatic missions in New Delhi have put in place measures to protect their staffers as the air quality in the national capital deteriorated to ‘severe’ levels.

The pollution levels breaching permissible standards made them express their concerns at the situation.

“We are very concerned by the continuing poor air quality in New Delhi and its impact on the health of our community and the larger public,” Joseph Kruzich, US embassy spokesperson, told HT, as the US diplomatic mission implemented measures.

These include sealing building envelopes, installing supplementary air filtration, and constructing vestibules to provide clean air in workspaces at the embassy in Chanakyapuri.

The mission has also launched outreach efforts.

“We are taking active steps to mitigate the health impact on our community, inform the American community and larger public on air quality levels and contribute to a constructive dialogue on the health impact of poor air quality, and share experiences on how best to reduce pollution levels,” he said.

Many missions are either planning to or have put in place measures. For the past three years, the British High Commission has made provisions for extra air purifiers.