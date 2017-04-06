Naqvi says version of events on killing of Muslim man by cow vigilantes not true

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi dismissed on Thursday the version of events of the killing of a Muslim man by cow vigilante groups in Rajasthan’s Alwar amid growing uproar over the alleged murder.

“Jis tarah ki ghatna pesh ki ja rahi hai, us tarah ki ghatna zameen par hua nehi (The version of events presented didn’t occur),” Naqvi said amid an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the Alwar incident.

As a united Opposition slammed the government for doing nothing against rogue groups thrashing people on the pretext of cow protection, Naqvi said, “This issue is a very sensitive issue. The message should not go from the House that we are supporting cow slaughter. Millions of people’s sentiments are involved in the issue.”

Read more

Naqvi added that the media report has already been rejected by the state government.

Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at on Monday night after a large group of cow protection activists attacked him and four others while they were transporting cattle along the Alwar highway.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation with many calling for a government crackdown on such vigilante groups.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, in a series of tweets, slammed the BJP government over the incident. “When Govt abdicates responsibility & allows lynch mobs to rule, tragedies of immense proportion follow. Shocking breakdown of law&order in Alwar.”

“We expect Govt to take strict action against those responsible for this brutal & senseless attack,” he said.

“All right thinking Indians must condemn this blind brutality,” he added.