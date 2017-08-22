Amid India-China tension, home ministry gives nod to build 32-km road in Ladakh

Days after Indian and Chinese troops engaged in stone-pelting at Ladakh’s Pangong lake, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved the construction of a standalone road project from Marsimik La to Hot Spring. Marsimik La in Ladakh is about 20 km from the northwest tip of Pangong lake.

Home ministry officials said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has taken over the project after it was cleared by the ministry.

Sources said the BRO, which comes under the ministry of defence, has started “mobilisation” for the construction of the 32-km road.The project is part of the India-China Border Road-I and was initially proposed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which guards the India-China border.

Meanwhile, home minister Rajnath Singh will lead a delegation for a high-level meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Kyrgyzstan between August 23 to 25.