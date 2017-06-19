Another farmer commits suicide in MP, toll rises to 14 since Mandsaur firing

An elderly farmer allegedly hanged self on Monday in Sehore, the home district of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, taking the suicide death toll to 14 since the June 6 violent protests across Madhya Pradesh.

Banshi Lal had taken loan of Rs 3 lakh from a bank and Rs 5 lakh from local money lenders in Sehore, 43 kms from state capital Bhopal, said local sources. This is the fourth suicide in the district in the past 11 days.

The spate of suicides continues in the state since the violent protests erupted in Mandsaur that saw killing of five farmers in police firing and lathicharge. They farmers are demanding loan waiver and better prices for agriculture produce.

On Sunday, Pyare Lal from Neemuch district committed suicide by hanging himself from the branch of a tree in his agriculture field.

On Friday night, a 40-year-old farmer Jagdish Mori died after consuming insecticide in Dhar district as he was unable to repay a loan taken against his father’s property.

In Shivpuri district, a 45-year old debt-ridden farmer Kalla Kevat hanged himself from a tree on Thursday as he was in distress due to mounting loan burden.