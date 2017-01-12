CRPF jawan claims service conditions disparity in video, asks PM Modi to intervene

Close on the heels of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s “revelations” about the way soldiers are treated at the border, a CRPF constable posted at Mount Abu has alleged disparity in service conditions among security forces.

A video that surfaced on Wednesday shows the constable, Jeet Singh from Sahjua Thok village in Mathura district, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter at the earliest.

Officials at the ministry of home affairs said they were trying to verify the authenticity of the clip, which has Singh lamenting that though CRPF personnel are asked to attend to various tasks – from guarding religious events to VIP security and election duty – they are not provided facilities on a par with the army.

“Those with the armed forces avail of medical and canteen facilities, besides other welfare schemes, but nothing of the sort is provided to CRPF personnel. After retirement, we are not given ex-servicemen quota benefits that could help us bag good jobs,” Singh laments in the video.

Even teachers at government schools draw better salaries and get enough holidays, the constable alleges, questioning if CRPF personnel do not “deserve” such benefits. Urging the Prime Minister to end these disparities, the constable exhorts the public to make his video go viral – so it reaches people who matter.

Satya Pal Singh, the constable’s brother, said he used to share similar grievances about his job at home.

However, CRPF authorities responded by saying that Singh has only “voiced his aspirations” for the force, not complained about any organisation. “He raised issues that are already being discussed. We had taken them up with the 7th Pay Commission,” said director general (CRPF) Durga Prasad.

BSF soldier Bahadur – deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir – had alleged in a video that troops are served food of poor quality, and sometimes even have to go on an “empty stomach”. He also said the essentials meant for them are sold off by higher-ups in an illegal manner.

The BSF has trashed Bahadur’s allegations, and instead accused him of having a history of indiscipline, insubordination and intoxication. Sources said he could face disciplinary action in light of a home ministry circular, banning security personnel from posting sensitive details of service and operational matters on the social media.