Assembly by-election results Live: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji, AAP pushes Congress to second in Bawana

The counting of votes for bypolls in Bawana, Panaji, Valpoi and Nandyal assembly constituencies have begun at 8 am. The voting was conducted on August 23.

In Delhi’s Bawana, the by-poll was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ved Prakash quit the party and resigned from the assembly seat to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The polling percentage remained quite low as only 45% people voted.

AAP’s Ram Chandra, BJP’s Ved Prakash and the Congress’s Surender Kumar are in fray in Bawana.

In the Panaji by-election, four-time chief minister Manohar Parrikar takes on Girish Chodankar of the Congress and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch.

In the Valpoi by-poll, the contest is between health minister Vishwajit Rane and Roy Naik of the Congress.

Here are the live updates:

10.14am: After 5th round of counting, TDP’s Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy is leading by 13078 votes against Shilpa Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP.

10.05am: After 9th round, AAP is leading with 17,785 votes against Congress (17503). BJP is at number 3 with 13,356 polled.

10.02am: AAP makes a comeback. It is leading after Round 8. There will be 28 rounds of counting in total.

10.00am: After 8th round of counting, the AAP (15979) pushes the Congress (15640) to the second spot. BJP has received 11806 votes so far.

9. 55am: The ruling BJP gets another seat in Goa. Vishwajit Rane wins from Valpoi constituency.

9.51am: In Nandyal, TDP leads by 9,673 votes after the fourth round of counting.

9.48am: The Congress, which has not won a single seat in the last Delhi assembly election, is still leading in Bawana bypoll. After the 7th round of counting, Congress gets 14,791 votes. AAP makes a return in the seventh round with 12740 votes against BJP’s 10,645 votes.

9.46am: BJP candidate Vishwajit Rane has received 14,684 votes in the third round of counting in Valpoi. Roy Naik of the Congress is second with 5,387 votes.

9.44am: After winning the Panaji bypoll with more than 4000 votes, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar says he will resign from Rajya Sabha next week.

9.41am: In Andhra Pradesh’ Nandyal, TDP’s Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy (17,695 votes) is leading after 3rd round of counting, YSRCP candidate has received 11,624 votes. The Congress has polled just 142 votes.

9.37am: Congress candidate Surender Kumar maintains lead with 13,182 votes in Delhi’s Bawana constituency. AAP’s Ram Chandra has polled 9,499 and BJP’s Ved Prakash have got 9,745 votes till sixth round of counting.

9.32am: By the end of third round, TDP candidate is leading over his nearest rival YSR Congress party candidate by 3113 votes in Nandyal.

9.25am: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji bypoll with a margin of over 4,500 votes, reports ANI .

9.22am: After 5th round of counting in Bawana, AAP gets 7204 votes, BJP 8511 and Congress is leading with 11,097 votes.

9.00am: Of the 250 postal ballots in Nandyal, 39 invalid and 211 NOTA.

8.58am: After 3rd round of counting, the AAP gets 5081, BJP 5145 and the Congress is leading with 6,355 polled.

8.55am: Vishwajit Rane is leading in Valpoi by over 6,000 votes.

8:52am: In Nandyal, the Telugu Desam Party is leading by a margin of 2,832 votes in the second round.

8.45am: In Panaji bypoll, Manohar Parrikar is leading with 4,290 votes in the first round,Congress’ Girish Raya Chodankar gets 2252.sms

8:44am: Counting is also underway in Nandyal. The Telugu Desam Party is leading with 5,474 votes in first round, YSR Congress Party gets 4179.

8:40am: In Bawana, Congress candidate Surender Kumar is leading with 2,108 votes in the first round, AAP’s Ram Chander gets 1906, BJP 1687.