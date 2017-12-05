Ayodhya case: Supreme Court refuses plea to defer case till 2019 elections are over

Claiming that the final verdict could have repercussions on the Indian polity, lawyers for the Sunni Wakf Board on Tuesday demanded before the Supreme Court bench hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case that hearing be put off till Lok Sabha elections in July 2019.

Appearing for the board, senior advocate Kapil Sibal also took strong objection to the manner in which the hearing was expedited on the request of “someone who is not even a party in the case (BJP leader Subramanian Swamy).”

He read out a letter supposedly written by Swamy to the Prime Minister in which he “promises to resolve the dispute legally” before the next general elections, as construction of the Ram temple is part of BJP’s manifesto.

It was on Swamy’s request that the then Chief Justice, JS Khehar, set-up the bench to take up 13 appeals against the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 judgement in the case. A circular was issued on August 3, listing the matter for a hearing on August 11.

The high court had ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre area at Ayodhya among the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity Ram Lalla.

Swamy – who intervened in the case – argued that the appeals pending for the last seven years violated his right to worship at the temple. On August 11, the Supreme Court bench had fixed the matter for a hearing on December 6 and said no further adjournments would be given.

“Why should this court fall in the trap? Why was it not heard earlier, why now? This is not an ordinary suit. It is perhaps the most important litigation in the history of India and will decide the country’s future. The court should not in this circumstance hear this matter,” Sibal said before the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, adding it should refer the case to a larger bench of five judges.

He also claimed that technical formalities were still incomplete and documents on which the HC relied were yet to be filed.

The bench, however, did not accept Sibal’s arguments but deferred the matter to February 8, 2018 with instructions to the advocates for contesting parties to complete the formalities.

It ordered the lawyers for both sides to sit together, work in harmony and ascertain which documents have been filed so that “no adjournment takes place in the case”.

“Both the sides had a message for this Court. But we know what to do. Don’t give a message to this court by telling us what message we will send out,” the CJI said as he took strong exception to the arguments advanced. “We will start the hearing,” it told the lawyers.

Sibal and his colleagues senior advocates Rajeev Dhawan and Dushyant Dave insisted technical formalities were yet to be complied. When the bench insisted on proceeding with the hearing, Sibal, Dhawan and Dave threatened to walk out. This was not allowed by the judges.

Justice Ashok Bhushan observed: “When this court with seriousness is going to hear the case, you are making non-serious submissions.”

Senior counsel Harish Salve asked the bench to not to take note of the request as it undermined the court’s position as a fair arbiter. “I am little disturbed that one is presuming which way this court will decide the case,” he said, adding “to say that it should be heard in July 2019 is disturbing. This should be the only ground to start the hearing today.”