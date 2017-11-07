 Bomb threat forces GoAir flight to land in Kolkata, turns out to be hoax | india-news | Hindustan Times
Bomb threat forces GoAir flight to land in Kolkata, turns out to be hoax

The plane was taken to an isolated bay at the airport after which regular security procedures were followed.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2017 23:17 IST
A GoAir flight from Delhi was forced to land in Kolkata after a bomb threat that turned out to be hoax. (Photo: GoAir)
A GoAir flight from Delhi was forced to land in Kolkata after a bomb threat that turned out to be hoax. (Photo: GoAir)

A Kolkata-bound GoAir flight from Delhi landed in Kolkata on Tuesday under emergency conditions related to a “bomb threat”, which was later declared a hoax.

Official sources said flight G8-127 landed at the Kolkata airport around 9:30 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat.

The plane was taken to an isolated bay at the airport after which regular security procedures were followed, they said.

A bomb threat assessment committee later declared the threat as hoax, officials said.

More details are awaited, they said.

