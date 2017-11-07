Bomb threat forces GoAir flight to land in Kolkata, turns out to be hoax

A Kolkata-bound GoAir flight from Delhi landed in Kolkata on Tuesday under emergency conditions related to a “bomb threat”, which was later declared a hoax.

Official sources said flight G8-127 landed at the Kolkata airport around 9:30 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat.

The plane was taken to an isolated bay at the airport after which regular security procedures were followed, they said.

A bomb threat assessment committee later declared the threat as hoax, officials said.

More details are awaited, they said.