Budget 2017: Jaitley proposes National Testing Service to conduct entrance exams

A national agency will be set up to conduct entrance exams for higher education and reforms are proposed in the UGC to allow more autonomy to colleges, finance minister finance minister Arun Jaitley announced on Wednesday while presenting the government’s 2017-18 budget.

The National Testing Service (NTS), a nodal agency, will free up agencies such as the CBSE, IITs, IIMs, and the AICTE that currently conduct exams for admission to medical, engineering and business colleges across the country.

The finance minister announced that an innovation fund for secondary education will be set up to encourage local innovation, gender parity, and information and communications technology.

Also, a system will be introduced for measuring annual learning in schools, with more focus on science.

“Quality education will energize the youth,” Jaitley said quoting Swami Vivekananda.

The government hopes that the NTS will bring greater professionalism in conducting the entrance tests.

More than 4 million students appear for seven tests — CAT, JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced), GATE, CMAT, NEET, NET — conducted by the CBSE, IITs, IIMs and AICTE every year.

Restructuring of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator, is expected to provide greater autonomy to educational institutions. Select colleges will get autonomous status.

An outcome-based accreditation of educational institutions was announced in the budget.

The finance minister announced boosting the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), programme to offer online courses similar to MOOCs.

The programme had a soft launch last year. This will be linked to 32 educational channels, which are announced in the budget, to help students prepare for their exams.

For school education, the government’s thrust is on quality and funds will be used for improving outcomes.

The outcomes are the minimum levels of learning that will help teachers monitor students against expected benchmarks.