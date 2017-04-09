Bypolls LIVE: EC removes 6 cops in MP after complaint of threatening people

Voting for by-elections to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and 10 assembly constituencies in eight states, including Delhi’s Rajouri Garden seat, have begun on Sunday.

The assembly constituencies where elections are being held are: Rajouri Garden (Delhi), Litipara (Jharkhand), Nanjangud and Gundlupet (Karnataka), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Kanthi Dakshin (West Bengal), Ater and Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Bhoranj (Himachal Pradesh) and Dhemaii (Assam).

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is contesting the Srinagar seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Peoples Democratic Party leader Tariq Hameed Karra during last year’s unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

By-election to West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden assembly seat is seen as the trailer to the upcoming municipal elections this month. The seat fell vacant after the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jarnail Singh quit to contest the Punjab Assembly polls held earlier this year.

Preceded by controversies related to electronic voting machines, Ater and Bandhavgarh (ST) assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh go to polls on Sunday.

While counting for the Lok Sabha by-election will be held on April 15, votes for the assembly by-polls will be counted on April 13.

Live updates

9.20am: Himachal Pradesh: Polling begins at booth number 51 in Bhoranj assembly bypoll (Hamirpur district) after fault in EVM rectified.

9.10am: Ater (Bhind) bypoll: Six police officials have been removed by the Election Commission after Congress candidate Hemant Katare alleged they were threatening people.

8.43am: Security has been tightened on voting day for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypolls.

8.32am:Polling has been delayed at booth number 51 in Bhoranj assembly (Hamirpur district) due to fault in EVM.

8.35am: Rajouri Garden bypoll: A polling official says only two votes casted at a booth in J block as machines not working.

Polling officials at a booth in Rajouri Garden on Sunday. (Abhinav Rajput/HT Photo)

8.20am: People have come out to vote in Kanthi Dakshin seat in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district.

7.25am: Voting underway for Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

A voter poses after casting his franchise in Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

7.15am: Authorities have suspended all internet services in the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Gandarbal where voting is scheduled on Sunday for the parliamentary by-elections.

(With agency inputs)