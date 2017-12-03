Centre withdraws ban on sale of cattle for slaughter

The environment ministry has withdrawn the controversial rules that banned the sale of cattle including buffaloes for slaughter in animal markets, a government notification said on Saturday.

Several states had objected to the new rules saying it infringed on their rights to regulate cattle trade in their states for which many states had their own laws. The Supreme Court stayed implementation of the rules after the Centre said it was reviewing the rules.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (59 of 1960), except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such withdrawal, the Central Government, hereby withdraws the notification number dated the 23rd May, 2017,” the government order read.

The ministry had notified the rules this May evoking criticism as the move was seen as a ploy to alienate Muslims who dominate the Rs 100,000 crore meat business in India.

The Centre has also withdrawn rules, which sought to regulate fish and aquarium markets, according to a government notification.

Under these rules, aquarium owners and their establishments were required to register themselves.

The government has withdrawn the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Aquarium and Fish Tank Animal Shop) Rules, 2017, the notification issued on Novermber 30 said.