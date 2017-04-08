Chhattisgarh TV anchor reads out breaking news of her husband’s death in car accident

Her job is to read news on TV and Supreet Kaur did just that by reading the breaking news of her husband’s death in a road accident, leaving her shell-shocked colleagues speechless by her exemplary commitment.

A news reader at Chhattisgarh’s private IBC-24 channel, Kaur kept her composure during Saturday morning’s live news bulletin as a reporter phoned in details of a fatal accident involving a Renault Duster at Pithara in Mahasamund district earlier in the day.

The reporter said three of the five people travelling in the vehicle were dead. Though he did not identify the dead, there was enough for Kaur to instantly realise it could be her husband. He too was to travel in a Renault Duster along the same route during the same time along with four companions.

She broke down, but only after having walked out of the TV studio after the news hour.

Video courtesy: IBC-24

“She is an extremely brave lady. We are proud of her as an anchor, but what happened today has left us in shock,” said a colleague.

Kaur, 28, has been a news anchor with IBC-24, one of Chhattisgarh’s most-viewed channels, for the past nine years. Hailing from Bhilai, she had married Harsad Kawade a year ago and the couple were residents of Raipur.

Kaur has left for the accident site. But back at office of the TV channel, her courage is dominating the conversations.

“She got a sense that it was her husband’s vehicle. She read the bulletin and only when she came out of the studio, she started calling her relatives,” a senior editor said.

The editor said the staffers had come to know that her husband was dead while she was reading the news. “But we did not tell her. We did not have the courage,” the editor explained.

In any case, Kaur’s courage is unmatchable.