Court gives 4 days to Maya Kodnani on Amit Shah’s deposition

Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani on Monday sought time from a special SIT court to state whether BJP president Amit Shah would depose before it in her defence, saying that she was not able to find his address where the court could issue summons to him.

Kodnani sought time as the court had earlier allowed her application to summon Shah as a witness in her defence, saying that she was not able to find address of Shah to which the court could issue summons.

Special SIT judge P B Desai allowed Kodnani four days to respond and posted the matter for hearing on September 8.

The court had last week asked Kodnani to respond whether Shah would depose as her witness, as he was the last defence witness to be examined.

The court had in April allowed Kodnani’s plea to issue summons to Shah and others as witnesses in her defence to prove her alibi in the case.

The Supreme Court had last week asked the SIT court to decide within four months the trial in the case.

A bench headed by the then Chief Justice J S Khehar was informed that the trial was in progress in the matter and defence evidence was being recorded by a special court in the state.

The top court asked the lower court to complete recording of evidence of the remaining defence witnesses in two months.

Naroda Gam massacre is one of the nine major riots cases being investigated by the Special Investigation Team. Eleven people belonging to the minority community were killed in Naroda Gam in the 2002 riots during a bandh call given to protest against the Godhra train burning incident.

A total 82 people are facing trial in the case. The Supreme Court had in September last year given the special court six-month time to conclude trial.

Kodnani was a state minister for women and child development in the then BJP government in Gujarat led by Narendra Modi.