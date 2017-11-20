PM Modi had audacity to launch flawed GST, lacks courage to face Parliament: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre of casting a “dark shadow on parliamentary democracy by sabotaging winter session on flimsy grounds”.

Gandhi’s comments, at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, came in the backdrop of the government’s plans to shorten the winter session of parliament citing next month’s assembly polls in Gujarat.

Accusing the Modi government of arrogance, she said the government cannot “escape constitutional accountability ahead of elections” by “locking up the temple of democracy”.

In one of her most stringent attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said he had the “audacity” to launch the “ill-prepared and flawed” goods and services tax (GST) through a midnight celebration in Parliament but “today he lacks the courage to face Parliament”.

She also attacked the government over last year’s demonetisation of high-value banknotes, saying that even as year after the move “demonetisation has done nothing but rub salt on the wounds of distressed farmers, small traders, housewives and daily workers.”

“The fortunes of a handful are being built by destroying the future of the poor and the oppressed,” she added.