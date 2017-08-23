Day after SC order, case against Uttar Pradesh man who gave triple talaq to wife

A day after the Supreme Court termed triple talaq as unconstitutional, a woman lodged an FIR against her husband, who had divorced her through triple talaq in a panchayat on Tuesday

The woman also filed a case against her six in-laws on Wednesday.

Arshinida of Kamra Nawabkhan locality of Sardhana town lodged a case against her husband Siraj, his father Riyaz, three sisters and two others, also accusing them of demanding dowry, beating and issuing life threats.

Circle officer of Sardhana, Dr Bheem Kumar Gautam said that a case under sections 498A, 323, 505, 506 IPC and ¾ Dowry Act had been lodged against Siraj and six other family members. “Perhaps it is the first case against talaq in the district after the verdict of the apex court,” he said.

Siraj married Arshinida six years ago. Nida’s family blamed her husband and in-laws for demanding ₹1 lakh and a car and alleged that when they refused, Nida was tortured.

A panchayat was convened to discuss and resolve the issue on Tuesday and the elders were trying for a compromise when Siraj gave triple talaq to Arshinida.

The shocked family members approached Muslim clerics to seek their opinion on the issue and eventually Nida lodged a police complaint against her husband and his family members.