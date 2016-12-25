 Dinanath Bhargava: Artist who helped design the national emblem dies in Indore | india-news | Hindustan Times
Dinanath Bhargava: Artist who helped design the national emblem dies in Indore

india Updated: Dec 25, 2016 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dinanath Bhargava (89), who designed the lion capitol in the national emblem, died in Indore on Saturday. (Picture courtesy: Wikicommons)

Internationally renowned artist Dinanath Bhargava (89), who designed the lion capitol in the national emblem along with five others, died in Indore on Saturday.

Bhargava was native of Multai, in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. He used to work in the All India Handloom Board and was posted in Indore.

He was one of the favourite students of Nandalal Bose of Shantineketan. With his wash paintings, he created a niche for itself in the art world. He is credited to have brought Madhubani paintings on cloth.

Bhargava was also instrumental in double decker loom and designing new Chanderi saris. He started the carpet-making industry in Gwalior during the time of late Congress leader Madhav Rao Scindia. The Madhya Pradesh government honoured him for his contribution to the world of art.

His paintings were displayed in the Europe’s world art tour in the 1950’s, in which he won the gold medal.

He is survived by his wife Prabha Devi, two sons and two daughters. He lived at 8, Anand Nagar, Chitawad Road, Indore. His last rites will be performed on December 26 at Pipliyahana crematorium.

<