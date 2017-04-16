‘Diwali’ in Patidar hub Surat for PM Modi’s first Gujarat visit after UP polls

On his first visit to his home state Gujarat after a stunning victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome during his 12-km long roadshow in Surat on Sunday evening.

The stretch from the airport to Circuit House witnessed a Diwali-like atmosphere with a sea of people queuing up on either side of illuminated streets to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister who kept on waving at the crowd through the sunroof of his SUV.

It was one of the longest roadshows that the state ever witnessed. The lighting arrangement along the route was done to project the tricolur .

Earlier, chief minister Vijay Rupani welcomed him at the airport. Muslim women in significant number were seen outside the airport waiting to welcome him. A kit held by them in hands read ‘Bandh Ho Ye Anyay, PM hai Hamari Aas’. It was seen as reference to triple talaq against which the NDA government has taken a firm stand.

With some 50,000 men on 25,000 bikes moving ahead of the PM’s convoy and the throng of onlookers helped the BJP to put on a show of strength in Surat, which is nerve center of the Patidar agitation for OBC quota.

PM Narendra Modi took out a 12-km long roadshow in Surat, Gujarat’s textile city, on Sunday evening. Modi then left for Bijapur where he was to inaugurate cattle feed and ice-cream plant of the Surat district milk producers cooperative. (HT Photo)

Known as textile city that produces sarees, the route near airport was decorated with sarees with various development schemes and projects printed on them. A 20-foot statue and hundreds of cutouts of Modi dotted the route.

Last time Surat roads had seen such huge roadshow with lakhs of people coming out in the support was when quota leader Hardik Patel was released from jail in July 2016. In September 2016, BJP Chief Amit Shah had to shorten his speech to just four minutes in Surat after Patel’s supporters created ruckus at the event.

On Monday, in an effort to woo farmers and businessmen alike, the PM will take part in a slew of programmes, including inaugurating a Rs 400-crore hospital, a major irrigation project and also a diamond factory.

The hospital inauguration function is symbolic given the fact that the facility has been built by a trust funded by Patidars, who have been up in arms against the BJP government for two years now demanding OBC status.

After inaugurating the hospital, Modi is scheduled to go to Hira Bourse SEZ at Icchapur village in the district to inaugurate a diamond polishing unit.

From there, the PM will travel to Bijapur village in Tapi district to inaugurate a cattle feed plant and ice-cream plant of Surat District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, popularly known as Sumul Dairy. He is expected to address a gathering there.

Modi will then leave for Silvassa in the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli where he will address a gathering apart from inaugurating new projects and distributing assistance to beneficiaries of various schemes.

Modi will then head to Botad in Saurashtra to inaugurate phase-1 of Sauni project. He will also lay the foundation for the phase-2 of the project.

In August last year, Modi had inaugurated the first phase of ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (Sauni) Project in Jamnagar.