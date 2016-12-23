Facing flak, J-K govt clears air on status of west Pakistan refugees

After media reports on issuance of domicile certificates to west Pakistan refugees (WPR) in Jammu and Kashmir created a political storm, the state government on Thursday clarified that they have been issued identity certificates and it didn’t make them state subjects.

The government added that a “false and contrived impression was being created regarding the change of status of the West Pakistan Refugees (WPR)” and such reports were deliberately circulated to “destabilise the situation and hit the political and economic interests of the people”.

News reports of government issuing domicile certificates to west Pakistan refugees has touched a raw nerve in Jammu and Kashmir and separatists have already announced state-wide protests on Friday. Controversial legislator Engineer Rashid was on Thursday detained by police after he attempted to take out a march on the issue.

In a press statement, education minister Naeem Akhtar said, “It seems an orchestrated and misleading campaign has been launched to create an impression that the government is changing the status of the WPR and they are being provided domicile certificates.”

Akhtar said the refugees who settled in the state post-partition, include those from PoK and West Pakistan.