Government, judiciary, bureaucracy must work for new India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the need for the three pillars of the Indian democracy -- government, judiciary and bureaucracy -- to strengthen each other and work together for a new India.

The three pillars of democracy are all members of one family and should work together to strengthen one another, Modi said.

There is a need for them to brainstorm on how to move forward in the present scenario, he said.

Addressing a gathering here to mark the National Law Day, Modi said instead of pointing at each other’s weakness, the three pillars of democracy should work together for a new India.

He also emphasised on the Indian Constitution’s important role in the country’s overall development after independence and said it has withstood the test of time.