 Government, judiciary, bureaucracy must work for new India, says PM Modi
Nov 26, 2017-Sunday
Government, judiciary, bureaucracy must work for new India, says PM Modi

Addressing a gathering to mark the National Law Day, Narendra Modi said the three pillars of democracy are all members of one family and should work together to strengthen one another.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2017 18:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the need for the three pillars of the Indian democracy -- government, judiciary and bureaucracy -- to strengthen each other and work together for a new India.

The three pillars of democracy are all members of one family and should work together to strengthen one another, Modi said.

There is a need for them to brainstorm on how to move forward in the present scenario, he said.

Addressing a gathering here to mark the National Law Day, Modi said instead of pointing at each other’s weakness, the three pillars of democracy should work together for a new India.

He also emphasised on the Indian Constitution’s important role in the country’s overall development after independence and said it has withstood the test of time.

