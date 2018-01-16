Increase in abduction cases in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, says government

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed increase in cases of kidnapping of women and girls as compared to 2016, the state government said on Tuesday.

As many as 877 cases of abduction of girls and women have been registered last year, in comparison to 775 cases in 2016, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply to the question of PDP’s Anjum Fazili in Legislative Assembly.

She added that 534 people were arrested in abduction cases last year, while the number of arrests in 2016 were 479.

“There were as many as 3075 number of such under-trial cases last year in comparison to 3075 cases in 2016,” she said.

Notably, a total of 1652 cases of abduction of women and girls have been registered during the last two years.